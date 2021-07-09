Citigroup Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

