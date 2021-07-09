Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,213 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Granite Construction worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

