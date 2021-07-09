Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,397 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 146.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 67,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $3,725,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLL opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

