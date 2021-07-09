Citigroup Inc. Purchases 83,093 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ADT by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,313 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,858 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 145,697 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ADT by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,215 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

