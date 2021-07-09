Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

