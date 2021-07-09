Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

