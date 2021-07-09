Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $46.02 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

