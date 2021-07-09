Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,728 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in FormFactor by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.