Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.