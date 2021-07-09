Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,820 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

