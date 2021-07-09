Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,386 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.81 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

