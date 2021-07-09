Citigroup Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000.

Shares of POWRU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

