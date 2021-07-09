Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $673.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

