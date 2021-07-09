Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEGY remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.