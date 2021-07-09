Civic Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Civic has a market capitalization of $165.20 million and $21.50 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00897837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

