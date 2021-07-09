Civitas Price Tops $0.0194 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $158,281.86 and approximately $6.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023505 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001294 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,154,000 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.