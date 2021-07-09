Clash Token (SCT) Price Tops $0.11

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Clash Token has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clash Token has a total market cap of $202,041.18 and approximately $2,513.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clash Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,530.66 or 0.99823645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007322 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00057717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

