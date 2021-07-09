CloakCoin Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $36,355.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038841 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,665,451 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

