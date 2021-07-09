Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Insider Arun Murthy Sells 79,913 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cloudera stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,428. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 16,592.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

