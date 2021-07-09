Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $3,625,970.70 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.

Shares of NET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.97. 1,887,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,700. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 304.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

