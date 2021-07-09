Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 998,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,066,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

