Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.95. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 18,889,365 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,046.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938 in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

