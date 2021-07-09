CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and approximately $855,351.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.69 or 0.00892616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005239 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

