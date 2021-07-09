Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $435,569.93 and $641.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.79 or 0.00898382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

