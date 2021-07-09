Colfax Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,604 put options on the company. This is an increase of 203% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,191 put options.

NYSE CFX opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 805,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 60,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $906,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 163.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

