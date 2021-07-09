Collective (CO2) Price Tops $0.95

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $238,756.48 and approximately $149,965.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

