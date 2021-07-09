Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.53. 1,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $794.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.