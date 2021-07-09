Colliers Securities Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immersion in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

IMMR stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

