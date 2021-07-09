ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $14,082.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001226 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009877 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001711 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,007,118,819 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

