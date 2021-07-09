Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.49. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

