Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.86. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 10,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,747. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

