Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $15.59 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $205,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 791,699 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

