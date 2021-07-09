Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.34. 88,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,113. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

