Comparing D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares $915.55 million N/A -$68.14 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.34 $788.50 million $6.55 27.00

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

CDW has a consensus price target of $191.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

