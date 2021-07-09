Comparing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 7.40 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -14.36 TrueCar $278.68 million 2.00 $76.54 million ($0.19) -29.68

TrueCar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dada Nexus and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 8 0 2.89 TrueCar 0 3 4 0 2.57

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 52.81%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than TrueCar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12% TrueCar 29.72% -2.40% -1.98%

Summary

TrueCar beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

