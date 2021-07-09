Comparing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Castlight Health alerts:

This table compares Castlight Health and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.37 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -55.25 Marin Software $29.98 million 6.69 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castlight Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Castlight Health and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castlight Health presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.50%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Marin Software.

Volatility and Risk

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -6.20% -1.86% -1.35% Marin Software -44.49% -73.86% -29.95%

Summary

Castlight Health beats Marin Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.