Comparing The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of The AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The AZEK and Latham Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AZEK $899.26 million 6.72 -$122.23 million $0.59 66.24 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Latham Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The AZEK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The AZEK and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AZEK 1 3 9 1 2.71 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

The AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $47.15, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Latham Group has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Given The AZEK’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares The AZEK and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AZEK -8.42% 8.82% 5.93% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The AZEK beats Latham Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

