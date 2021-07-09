Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 115,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,292. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

