Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,750.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and last traded at GBX 2,668.41 ($34.86), with a volume of 5835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,680 ($35.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,638.61.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

