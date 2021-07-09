Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Financial Contrast

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Computer Services and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.31 $55.40 million N/A N/A RESAAS Services $490,000.00 158.66 -$2.08 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Computer Services and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 19.02% 21.86% 14.17% RESAAS Services -417.42% -838.93% -344.32%

Summary

Computer Services beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

