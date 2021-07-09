Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.54. 3,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 322,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

