Conceal (CCX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16,818.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $16,818.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.47 or 0.99938262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.01279487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00378942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.00386672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006708 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004714 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,238,432 coins and its circulating supply is 11,829,119 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.