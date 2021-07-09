Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells $484,140.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

