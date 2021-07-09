Connectome 24-Hour Volume Reaches $333,779.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Connectome has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $80,847.84 and $333,779.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00894659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005259 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

