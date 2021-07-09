ConocoPhillips (COP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

7/2/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $63.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $63.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $63.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 332,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,769,225. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

