ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

