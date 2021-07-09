Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Financial Comparison

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 6.09% 12.21% 0.72% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50

Upstart has a consensus price target of $103.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.32%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.38 $21.68 million $0.54 8.41 Upstart $233.42 million 39.64 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Upstart on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

