Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.22. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 1,633,745 shares.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $832.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.36.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

