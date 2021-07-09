Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,529,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

ISLE remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.