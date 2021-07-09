Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LWACU. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LWACU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,522. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.